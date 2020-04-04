Reassuring math
As a high school math teacher sent home on an extended spring break, I decided to look at the Michigan data on confirmed coronavirus cases mathematically. As I am sure you have heard, the increase in the number of cases is growing exponentially. This means it is growing by a constant multiple. If this number is bigger than one, then virus cases increase. And if it is less than one, cases decrease.
It is easy to get a standard calculator to give you an equation to model this data. What I have been doing is seeing how this equation changes each day and it is actually good news. The base multiplier has been shrinking over time. For our first five days with the virus in the state the multiplier was 2.26, but the most recent has shrunk to 1.18.
All the preventative measures put in place, which includes my extended vacation, seem to be working. For a time, the news will be reporting more and more sick people and this is important but take comfort that the rate is slowing. We will get through this.
Harold LaLonde
Traverse City
