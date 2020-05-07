Actions caused success
At the start of this pandemic Michigan had some rough breaks. Our car industry is closely tied to both Italy and China and Detroit airport had direct flights to several hard-hit countries. In early March there were large political gatherings for our presidential primary. As the virus broke over America, Michigan quickly rose to the third largest hot spot in the country.
But just six weeks later, it is looking like the strong measures Michigan took early in this global pandemic are paying off when compared to so many other places. Our first two cases of COVID-19 were on the 10th of March Three days later our schools were closed and within two weeks there was a stay-at-home order issued. Michigan started out with our number of confirmed cases doubling every two or three days.
As of April 26, we have only about a one to two percent growth in cases, our medical system is not overwhelmed and we have dropped down to the seventh hardest hit state. To look at this success and then to claim it was an overreaction is to ignore that the actions ordered by our state leaders caused this success.
Harold LaLonde
Traverse City
