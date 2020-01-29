Cruise ship thoughts
I am writing in reference to the article in Record-Eagle's Biz section "Cruise Ships to Visit TC Eight Times in 2022." Having just read articles about the cities of Venice and Barcelona struggling with the mounting number of cruise ships and their affect on the aesthetics and infrastructure of their respective areas, I looked, with some interest and some dismay, upon the large ships in Grand Traverse Bay last summer. Friends of mine complained that you could not be anywhere near the ships or it was unsafe to navigate their small fishing boats.
While I understand that Traverse City will not host ships with 2,000 people on board to disengorge upon the city, I would like to think that the many local organizations that have jumped upon the bandwagon or cruise ship as it were, such as the DDA and the Grand Traverse Chamber of Commerce, will have thoughtful dialog as to the future development of cruise ship traffic in our beautiful bay. Once Traverse City becomes a regular port of call for multiple cruise ship lines, which is nearly inevitable, there will be no turning back.
Lorraine Laird
Traverse City
