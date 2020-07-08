TCAPS owes an explanation
Regardless of the outcome of the lawsuit, the Record-Eagle deserves praise for its suit against Traverse City Area Public Schools. Although losing public bodies in Freedom of Information Act and Open Meetings Act lawsuits must pay the attorney fees of plaintiffs, too many news organizations take “no” for an answer.
To get the school superintendent to resign, TCAPS paid her $180,000, but it has given the public no explanation of why the resignation was forced. Now TCAPS faces the possibility of having to pay the attorney fees of Robin Luce-Herrmann and a fine of up to $7,500.
Bruce Laidlaw
Eastport
