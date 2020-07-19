Two ways to address housing
Another recent article in the Record-Eagle points out "again" the problems associated with developing more housing. Here are two suggestions: First, stop using the term "workforce housing." All Americans regardless of socioeconomic standing should have adequate housing. Homelessness is one of many shameful, and unnecessary, realities in the United States.
This leads to the second suggestion. Implement and maintain a vigorous and consistent lobbying campaign in Washington, D.C., to push the federal government toward a renewed federal housing program. Without this there will never be any meaningful amelioration of the problem. All the networks, commissions, think tanks, community planners, directors, consultants, et. al. will never amount to more than Band-Aids on broken legs. States and municipalities cannot do it on their own. Stop talking and start lobbying.
Charles LaHaie
Petoskey
