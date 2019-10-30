Tourism advertising
The Record-Eagle article bemoaning loss of taxpayer tourism ads (“Pure Michigan defunding to hit local tourism economies,” Oct. 17) does not recognize that the program may be ineffectual.
It asserted that the Pure Michigan advertising program run by the state has been effective. The only support for that argument is provided by testimony of people who make their living in the industry. It’s understandable that the industry enjoys having taxpayers pay for their advertising campaign, but the net public benefits of it are nonexistent.
I am one of two authors who reviewed the Pure Michigan program using 39 years of publicly available data. We created a statistical model to isolate the impact of state tourism promotion on hotel and motel accommodations, recreation and arts.
We found a link: For every $1 million increase in spending there was a microscopic increase of just $20,000 shared by the state’s accommodations industry. That was the best performing sector. In other words, the program was a huge negative for the state.
The state’s Pure Michigan appropriation should stay at zero. The money would be better spent on higher priorities.
Michael LaFaive
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.