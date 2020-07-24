Inauspicious beginning
Government-owned broadband networks frequently fail outright or have costs that exceed benefits. When Traverse City Light & Power argued to start a new broadband system, residents were told it could be done effectively. So far, it doesn’t look that way.
In January 2019 TCL&P reported it had a deal with Fujitsu to investigate and ultimately start a network.
In June 2019, the utility reported that customers might get connected in the fall. By October, the network had not arrived and we were told that “customers could be online by January.” By January of 2020, that deadline passes, and we were then told that construction would start “this month” and “the utility would start offering limited coverage by spring of 2020.” In February, TCL&P moved the start date again, saying “fiber-optic broadband could be coming … in May.” It’s late July and the latest board meeting suggests that the TCL&P is “getting closer to launch” and the service will start in the fall.
TCL&P is spending millions of dollars on a project for which it has already failed to meet promised deadlines. This is an inauspicious beginning to a government broadband system that should have never been approved in the first place.
Michael LaFaive
Traverse City
