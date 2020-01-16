Drug costs
House Resolution 3 — the “Elijah Cummings” Lower Drug Costs Now Act — passed the House by a 230-192 vote. The bill now goes to the Senate. Patently non-partisan, H.R. 3 proposes to limit prescription drug prices, place an excise tax on drug corporation profits, limit increases in Medicare drug spending and apply additional benefits resulting from cost savings. Who could oppose that?
First District Congressman Bergman recorded a “NO” vote. Having exercised my right, if not obligation, as a constituent to respectfully request an explanation for Bergman’s negative vote, it remains without acknowledgement by Bergman or his staff.
Disappointing as Bergman’s vote is, I understand members of Congress are elected to the “People’s House” to work for everyone they’re charged with representing — regardless of political preference, for better or worse.
As a First District constituent, I expect a definitive, transparent explanation of the reasoning for Bergman’s curious opposition to a crucial legislation proposing to slow big pharma. It’s reasonable to ask the congressman to cooperate since he doesn’t mention it in his email bulletins trumpeting his achievements for the First District.
Spiraling prescription drug costs negatively affect everyone’s budget, disproportionately for the insulin-dependent and elderly, and don’t discriminate based on political preference.
Al LaBrecque
Spruce
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.