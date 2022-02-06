Biden got this right
I have to admit there is one thing I thought President Joe Biden got right during his recent press conference, that being his rhetorical question “Can you think of any other president that has done as much in one year?"
My answer would be ... no I can't ... when you consider this list of his “accomplishments”.
1. Implementing energy policies changing the U.S. from energy independence to renewed dependence on OPEC oil.
2. Appointing a DHS secretary (Mayorkas) whose border policy has resulted in increased illegal crossings of our southern border.
3. Selection of Kamala Harris to be one heartbeat away from the presidency.
4 Economic policies resulting in a shortage of workers and 40-year record inflation.
5. A disastrous Afghanistan exit plan, ignoring the recommendations of his own staff, leaving an arsenal of military equipment behind.
6. Politically charged rhetoric from the White House that’s furthered our country’s racial and economic divide.
7. Supporting the “Progressives” defunding the police as the solution to urban crime.
8. Lifting economic sanctions on Iran.
9. Appointing Granholm as the Secretary of Energy.
10 Ignoring China’s predatory economic and militaristic policies.
11. More U.S. COVID deaths in 2021 than 2020.
Gordon La Pointe
Acme