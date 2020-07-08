Is this a good deal or what?
Due to COVID-19 the State of Michigan furloughed 31,000 employees (two-thirds of the state's workforce) in early May extending to the end of July. The state employees are furloughed one day per week drawing four-fifths of their weekly pay and retaining full medical coverage. The state estimates that this will save the taxpayers $80 million.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also signed Executive Order 2020-57, retroactive to March 16, lowering the state’s eligibility for unemployment benefits allowing the furloughed employees to qualify for state unemployment benefits. And all 31,000 applications for unemployment benefits were fast tracked to the Unemployment Insurance Agency for processing while John Q Public struggled for weeks to submit his application.
Under the radar is the fact that the governor's order changing the law to allow these furloughed workers to collect unemployment for the one day they are off per week also allows them to collect an additional $600 each and every week. So, each and every week the furloughed worker will collect four-fifths of their state pay, plus a state unemployment check and $600 from the feds.
The State saves $80 million in payroll cost, but the feds kick in more than $200 million so who is the loser? Net cost to the taxpayer? $120 million.
Gordon La Pointe
Williamsburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.