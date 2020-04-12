False hope
Winston Churchill said: “There is no worse mistake in public leadership than to hold out false hope soon to be swept away.”
Trump did this at least 16 times from Jan. 22 to March 16. On Jan. 22 Trump said, “We have it totally under control. It is one person coming in from China” to the last one on March 15 when he said, “It will all be great. We will be good.”
On March 17, Trump finally admitted that: “This is a pandemic. I felt this was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic,” and on March 18,“We are at war.” Not false hopes.
Trump reversed back to false hopes multiple times after his pandemic and war statements — e.g. by Easter hopefully having relaxed guidelines and packed churches.
On March 31 Trump did not give out false hopes and had his expert tell it like it is.
Trump’s false hopes caused the USA to have increased mental, physical and financial problems. One major physical outcome is having more overall American casualties, especially to the front-line workers before the epidemic is over.
Let’s hope Trump doesn’t go back to false hope again.
Jerry John Kulka
Kewadin
