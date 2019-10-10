Leelanau ranks very high statewide in caring for its children — in great part because nonprofits have scraped together funds to provide playgroups, home visits and resources for parents. We recognize prevention is more effective and less costly than remediation. We know how to do this. However, current private funding is not sustainable or sufficient. A road map along the lines of the award-winning Parenting Communities exists.
A YES vote allows the health department to offer universally available and individually tailored early childhood services to strengthen families that wish to participate. VOTE YES for the early childhood services millage on Nov. 5.
Marian Kromkowski
Suttons Bay
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.