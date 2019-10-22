TCAPS board
The people of the Grand Traverse area have been poorly served by their county commissioners for many years now, with the current Board made up of several self-serving and insulated board members who, it seems to me, have little interest in addressing real Grand Traverse County issues.
Now it appears the TCAPS Board is heading down that same path with important questions and even serious charges by one of their own being met with closed-session stonewalling. Perhaps they did not scrutinize the candidates closely before hiring one or perhaps they are micromanaging to the point of making it impossible for their superintendent to do her job. We don't know. Either of those issues are clearly failures of the Board. We, the locals, deserve better representation both at the country level and at the school board level. Much better.
Michael Kroes
Traverse City
