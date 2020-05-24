Beneficial but not perfect
Negative, biased letters from the Dems and hateful media commentators about President Trump are disgusting. He closed borders to China, while being wrongly criticized as “racist.” His action saved countless Americans from the coronavirus. He signed the CARES Act into law, providing immediate relief for needy Americans, while Pelosi gave pork barrel money to the Kennedy Arts. Military defense was reinforced. In between the unfair extreme hatred of the left, he works tirelessly against the unknown deadly coronavirus. He had thousands of respirators built quickly for dying people all over the world — even China. This is what a caring president should do, not berate him! Now he guides the opening of our nation, during this precarious time.
Drugstore cowboy critics abound while new facets of this coronavirus creates problems. Our economy needs to be carefully reinstated, but no matter what good things he does, hateful paranoia blinds their thinking. They obstruct justice and misinterpret our Constitution. President Trump supports Christians, Jews, other religions and life of the unborn. He improved the veteran administration’s healthcare system, saving lives of neglected veterans.
Keep America a democracy; let’s not lose our heritage! Young people want everything free. Our system is beneficial but not perfect. Why do millions try to come here?
Mildred Komrska, R.N., M.S.N.
Interlochen
