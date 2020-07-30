Voting for Roth
Vote John Roth for state representative. He is a strong conservative, dependable man for Grand Traverse County. John will protect our Second Amendment rights and use common sense with reckless policies.
He is an experienced, dedicated leader who was chairman of the Republican Party for our county for five years. John Roth has integrity and supports life and our tourism industry.
Mildred Komrska
Interlochen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.