Superintendent options
By way of introduction, my name is Paul Kolin and I am the current president of the Bloomfield Hills School Board, which just went through our own superintendent search. I was asked to independently provide my insight to the TCAPS search.
Based on looking at your district's values and watching the interviews April 25, along with researching the candidates, in my opinion, my final two candidates would clearly be Denise Herrmann and John VanWagoner.
Denise impressed me as a visionary who fell into your lap, since she needs to relocate back to the Midwest and could bring an outside view while at the same time clearly understands the needs of your district. It would be a crime to let this talent go, as she will be swept up shortly by another Midwest district. John has done great things in his district and clearly understands your district. Good luck with your search.
Paul Kolin
Bloomfield Hills
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.