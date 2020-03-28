Letter: Kohlman Mar 28, 2020 1 hr ago Interstate controlIf the federal government is responsible for control of interstate commerce, why is it not responsible for interstate virus? The U.S. executive branch might wish to respond! Ken KohlmanElk Rapids Tags Executive Branch Ken Kohlman Federal Government Politics Rapid Interstate Commerce Letter Elk Interstate Recommended for you This Week's Circulars Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMichigan residents ordered to stay home; limited travel permitted but not advisedGrand Traverse County logs first positive case of COVID-19; statewide cases reach past 1,000Sheriffs: Arrests unlikely, random stops a no-go under stay-home orderMore details revealed about local COVID-19 case and public exposure sitesDaily life changed amid coronavirus outbreak; Michigan patients now top 500Area COVID-19 cases jump to 17; Cherry Capital, Target exposure sitesUPDATE: Woman dies after crashNew COVID-19 testing method approved, two new cases in northern MichiganTraverse City road salt buy blockedUPDATE: Oryana agrees to buy Traverse City Lucky's Market Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.