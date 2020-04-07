Michigan's memory
I hope every Michigander remembers that Trump was willing to hang Michigan out to dry because of his pettiness and thin skin. When our governor requested that Michigan be designated a national emergency he said, "I'll think about it; she hasn't been very nice to me." He told Pence not to even bother talking to her.
He thinks the office of the president is free to pick and choose who gets federal help depending on their support for him. If you criticize or disagree, he bullies and threatens to withhold aid. His administration has been a revolving door because he doesn't want advisers, he wants yes men. He is condescending and talks down to everyone except Putin.
Bernadette Kohl
Rapid City
