Single-issue voters
Our elections have a serious problem: the single-issue voter.
To paraphrase the Rolling Stones: You can't always get what you want, but if you try hard, you get what you need.
What we need is to restore our democracy and return integrity to the government. We must focus on issues that affect us all, not attempt to impose our biases on the rest of the country. Abortion and sexuality have no place in politics.
Follow your conscience and let everyone else do the same. Ignore those trying to scare you with threats to your Second Amendment rights. Common sense tells you otherwise. Climate change is important, but doing the right thing will follow if we elect the right people. Money has corrupted politicians so their re-elections take precedence over the needs of the country.
Look at the big picture and to the future rather than wasting your vote on an issue that may be important to you at the moment, but doesn't get to the root of solving our bigger problems.
Bernadette Kohl
Rapid City
