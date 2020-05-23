Long-term care facilities
Nursing homes and assisted living communities are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis, where 48 percent of nursing home residents are living with dementia, and 42 percent of residents in residential care and assisted living communities have Alzheimer’s or another dementia.
As the board chair for the Greater Michigan Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association I’m all too aware that those with dementia are particularly susceptible to COVID-19 due to their typical age and their significantly increased likelihood of coexisting chronic conditions. Now add to that the community nature of care communities and the susceptibility is even greater.
We need additional support to protect this vulnerable population and the health care practitioners caring for them.
Fortunately, the Alzheimer’s Association is urging policymakers to implement new policy solutions to address the dramatic and evolving issues impacting nursing homes and assisted living communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Policy recommendations cover testing, reporting, surge activation and support.
Additionally, state and federal lawmakers continue to engage in difficult conversations to better support our most vulnerable populations.
I appreciate these discussions and the work of the Alzheimer’s Association. I urge policymakers to prioritize our vulnerable populations by providing the same necessary response.
Russ Knopp
Traverse City
