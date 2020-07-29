Voting for Roth
Support John Roth for state representative of the 104th District. John worked as a small business owner, employee and part of Parks and Recreation. John will help business owners get back on track after the pandemic. John suggested supporting and funding career tech schools and apprenticeship programs. The state is understaffed in these important jobs.
John will bring a voice to Lansing. He served six years on the Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation Commission with four as president. John increased revenue and reduced costs. Having served with John on this board I witnessed his commitment and dedication to this cause.
Rod Kivell
Traverse City
