Vote YES on Farmland Preservation
Milton Township has as the first goal in its master plan “Retain our existing character by promoting the preservation of farms, forests and water resources and shorelines as well as minimizing impacts from uncontrolled growth.” Elk Rapids Village and Township have a similar emphasis in their joint master plan. On Aug. 6, voters in both townships can promote this goal by voting YES to a millage proposal for Farmland Preservation. Fifteen to 20 years from now a farmland preservation program may be cost prohibitive.
Bob Kingon
Milton Township (Rapid City)
