Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.