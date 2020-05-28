Workers Compensation
The socialist enterprise known as “the insurance industry,” is actually a pretty efficient system. Unlike other insurances, Workers Compensation (WC) was founded on a social compact; in exchange for giving up many common law rights to sue an employer, employees are guaranteed medical expenses, lost wages and survivor benefits. Before WC laws, employees had to sue their employers for restitution. Good luck suing a billionaire or oligarch.
Bergman’s and McConnell’s demand for employer liability amnesty as a condition to provide economic stimulus is analogous to telling a firefighter, “If you get hurt on your shift, sue the city.” This blanket carve-out of employer liability for COVID-19 continues the GOP practice of enriching their donors while impoverishing their constituents. To the GOP, we’re just fuel for our masters' forges.
WC laws need to be changed to automatically compensate essential workers, or any worker not given the PPE necessary for their job, should either contract COVID-19. Finding a way to “re-insure” the WC system for workplace-induced COVID-19 will protect many. Are you listening democrats and insurance execs?
Fix it now or face unending, “Did you get COVID-19 on the job? Call Attorney …” infomercials.
Carlton Ketchum
Traverse City
