Residents want explanation for city manager debacle
This is for your investigative reporters, please. Something is very wrong in our town. City Manager Marty Colburn is leaving? No notice? Seemingly without any published cause, whether just or unjust. Absolutely no transparency. No accountability.
This has the taint of deliberate secrecy. Our city commissioners need a reminder that they have been voted into their positions to do the work of the people of Traverse City; keeping us informed as they take care of our business.
Removing a city manager has an effect on our City. We deserve to know the cause before the fact – not after.
Please find out the five Ws of this current debacle.
Thank you.
Donna Kelly
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.