Enbridge advertisements
Have you noticed the recent full-page Enbridge ads in the newspaper? Quoting from the Sierra Club newsletter dated Oct. 6, 2019: “In the ads, Enbridge featured a government scientist from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory working in the Straits of Mackinac but removed his government logo to make it look like he was from Enbridge. If all Enbridge was doing was lying to the public in this misleading ad, their apology would be accepted and that might be the end of the story. But while Enbridge can Photoshop away a NOAA logo and use a NOAA scientist to make Enbridge look like Great Lakes water protectors, the Canadian company’s awful track record can’t be so easily erased.”
Question: can anyone trust Enbridge to tell the truth?
Richard Kelley
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.