Keel Capital LLC withdraws offer for TCAPS building
Keel Capital LLC, an experienced residential and mixed-use developer focused on addressing the dire housing shortage in Grand Traverse County and Arlington County, Va., is disappointed to announce it has withdrawn, via an email to the Traverse City Board of Education, its offer for the TCAPS Administration Building at 412 Webster Street.
During its Aug. 14 monthly meeting, the Board elected to pursue a $750,000 proposal from another developer and did not take action on Keel’s $1.2 million offer, which was fully negotiated with TCAPS staff and the Board’s legal counsel.
We were excited at the prospect of delivering full value to TCAPS and as much housing as the site could accommodate. We need to make a profit, but providing dense, high-design housing is what really motivates us. As housing advocates, we were disappointed that the Board chose an alternative that delivered less money for the 8,000+ TCAPS students, less housing overall compared to our plan and no workforce housing units.
Keel is disappointed by the Board’s decision, but continues to move forward in its mission to deliver desperately needed housing in Grand Traverse County.
With the book closed for Keel on the TCAPS Administration Building, we are shifting our focus to another opportunity in Grand Traverse County. We have land parcels under contract with a plan to execute a phased residential development that would, at full build-out, deliver a mix of approximately 1,000 for-sale and for-rent housing units at various price points.
We look forward to sharing more details with the community in the coming months, but have no further comment at this time.
Will Bartlett
Keel's Managing Member
