Serious trouble
I felt I must speak out on this subject. How is it no one in the White House or anyone from whom he possibly might seek advice have not tried to rein in our president. Are they so afraid of being "fired"? They cannot be blind. He has separated this country from the rest of the world, lastly by refusing to join with the group overseas working on finding the cure for COVID-19. Does that make any sense? We are in serious trouble. His fellow Republicans need to step up and speak out before we go down the drain!
Jane Karel
Lake Ann
Commented
