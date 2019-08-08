Elementary solution
After recent shootings, the response was consistent and predictive:
- Ban guns
- Incorrectly label the hunting rifle an “assault rifle” to scare the uninformed public
- Demand more mental health funding to prevent teen and adult shooters
- Improve background checks, though any citizen with a clean record may purchase a gun and give it to others
- Incorrectly label the shooting a “hate crime” rather than murder
- Blame Trump
Never after past shootings has an “expert” considered that sound mental health starts in elementary schools. Well-prepared elementary school counselors act as a firewall against future violent behaviors. These licensed professionals facilitate a formative assessment on the child’s frontal brain lobe, which entails speech, morality, attention, logic, emotion and empathy.
The functions indicate how children solve problems and make decisions. Counselors provide guidance 180-plus days a year. This can regulate the child’s moral compass to sidestep negative behaviors when making choices. Anger management and self-defeating behaviors require professional guidance.
Funding will increase for mental health, but not elementary school counseling. Well-prepared elementary counselors are seldom found today. A report in the Record-Eagle indicated Michigan ranked 49th in the nation for school counseling services.
When will we stop attempting to steal first base?
Hugo Kanitz
Traverse City
