Time to study development impacts
Mayor Carruthers, please consider a moratorium on large building/apartment projects until a thorough study is done on effects on the health, safety and welfare of residents if future pandemics/health problems occur. I am also concerned about the strain on our infrastructure, natural resources and our ability to provide electricity, drinking water safely, heating and air service and our sewer system.
Our “ damn roads” haven’t been properly “fixed” and another health crisis will severely put large building residents and surrounding residents in peril. Adding more large projects will definitely cause more traffic problems. The new building monstrosity off Grandview Parkway has taken away the beauty of the area and will add to more environmental pollution. Traverse City is no longer a “green environmentally" sound city.
Wally Juall
Traverse City
