National divide
We have become a nation divided. I can recall the days when we could have political debates and a beer and walk out friends when it was all over. Today, we have arguments, fights and broken friendships when politics come into play. When did party become more important than country? When did we become us and them instead of Americans? Even the definition of patriotism has become defined by the politics of the party. Today’s politics make our personal differences seem insurmountable when they are not. This divides us. These divisions make us weaker as a nation and we have become tribal. We go to our corners, our comfort zones and sometimes it’s hard to step out of them.
You can open dialogue with someone of different political views. Be honest, open-minded, and most importantly, listen without assumption (don’t assume you know what they will say). Listen to what they have to say then express your opinion. Keep a civil and respectful tone. Look for common ground. When you see it, seize the opportunity then work from there.
Willie Jones Jr.
Traverse City
