Voting bloc thoughts
In a recent column (“Follow up with Black Voters”), Starr Parker offers advice to Republicans about how to attract more African-Americans into the GOP tent. Among attributes of black voters, Parker includes a statistic from Pew Research that 56 percent of blacks compared to 26 percent of Democrats and 46 percent of Republicans “say belief in God is necessary to be moral.” Parker comments that black voters are “on board” with the importance of religion and morality.
I wonder how willing Parker would be to include statistics about anti-Semitic attitudes among blacks compared to Republicans. Or a survey of misogynist views among black men and their Republican counterparts, looking to augment some despicable voting bloc.
I don't begrudge anyone who has discovered religion and become a better person for it, but do Parker's Christian values really allow for isolating an arbitrary class of people (non-theists, in this case) and then denigrating every member of that class as immoral? Why disparage atheists when morality has always been a function of evolving cultural mores? We no longer sacrifice our first-born, for example, and slavery — once defended by many devout Christians — has been repudiated. Just so must people of conscience nowadays call out and repudiate religious bigotry.
Rowland Johnston
Elk Rapids
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.