Please value treatment
I read with concern in the Record-Eagle (6-24) that Munson Healthcare might shut down its residential programs for treatment of substance use disorder (SUD). Budget woes abound these days, but the study of SUD has always been the stepchild of medical science, and only in recent decades have treatments emerged from their dark days.
Regardless, people in our five-county region value mental health and SUD treatments as a top priority (Community Assessment, 2019). Moreover, the Surgeon General cites studies that show a $58 return for every dollar spent on evidence-based interventions. For SUD treatments, the ratio is 4:1 in health care costs and 7:1 in criminal justice costs.
Is Munson not “best equipped” to provide these services? Then let's consider how Munson can become a leader. SUD programs aren't glamorous like the latest surgical techniques, but I hope, when leaders gather to make the hard decisions, that voices like Counselor Larry Hall's — whose wisdom was acquired at no small cost — will be heeded. A business like Munson's has two ledgers: one for its operations and another for the people. Let's keep working toward safer and healthier communities that benefit us all.
Rowland Johnston
Elk Rapids
