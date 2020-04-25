Essential employer
An open letter to our congressional delegation:
In Michigan’s First Congressional District, the U.S. Postal Service has 221 offices that employ more than 1,500 clerks, letter carriers, mail handlers and supervisors, making it the district’s largest federal employer. Nationwide, 18 percent of postal workers are military veterans; their careers are in jeopardy because Congress refused to provide financial assistance to the postal service during the coronavirus pandemic.
Some estimate the postal service will run out of money by September, which would devastate rural communities and disenfranchise many voters, including those in the military, who must request and return absentee ballots by mail.
We have been told over and over again that the Postal Service loses money, and perhaps it will during the pandemic, just as other businesses are losing money. But the largest part of the Postal Service’s financial trouble exists only on paper because Congress requires it to pre-fund its employees’ retirement program, including higher pension checks when veterans’ military service is added to their length of federal service. Congress does not require any other part of the government to pre-fund their retirement programs — not the military, nor the civil service, nor the judiciary, nor any legislative body including Congress itself.
Jay Johnson
Empire
