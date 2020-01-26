Needless deaths
On Dec. 31, Iranian-backed protesters attacked the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq. No deaths or serious injuries occurred, and the protesters quickly left.
On Jan. 2, President Trump ordered a missile strike at the Baghdad airport that assassinated Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.
On Jan. 4, President Trump threatened to attack 52 sites in Iran, including cultural sites, if Iran retaliated for the assassination.
On Jan. 5, President Trump reissued his threat.
On Jan. 7, Iran launched 15 ballistic missiles at American bases in Iraq. Apparently, the Iranians designed their retaliation to avoid any casualties and none occurred.
On Jan. 8, an Iranian anti-aircraft missile shot down a Ukrainian airliner — apparently by mistake, believing it to be an American military aircraft. None of the 176 passengers and crew survived. Iran has apologized.
Questions remain: Would the airliner have been shot down had President Trump not been so bellicose in the first week of 2020? Was our president’s threat to bomb Iranian cultural sites a proximate cause for the loss of 176 innocent lives — including 57 from Canada, our closest ally?
Jay Johnson
Empire
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.