Force of law
I am writing in response to comments made by Sheriff Mike Borkovich of Leelanau County regarding Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, which were published in the Glen Arbor Sun on April 15. Sheriff Borkovich was quoted as saying, "The governor does not wear a badge. The governor does not carry a gun. It's just an (executive) order."
An executive order from our governor actually does have the force of law. And, Sheriff Borkovich, Gov. Whitmer does wear a badge. It's called a badge of honor. Gov. Whitmer's weapon is not a gun — it's knowledge, integrity, compassion and most of all courage.
Debra Johnson
Williamsburg
