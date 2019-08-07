The biggest sin
In answer to Mr. Don Dierkes (July 25), who said Republicans will end up in “Dante’s Inferno”
The biggest sin in our USA is abortion. We have murdered more children by abortion than this country lost soldiers in all our wars.
Democratic leaders no longer hide their contempt for Christians who are pro-life. So Mr. Dierkes, I don’t plan on Hell for being a pro-life Republican.
Virginia Johnson
Traverse City
