McElyea is most qualified
It is important to have a local focus in local regulation. Development in Grand Traverse County is undoubtedly going to occur, but it must be very carefully done in order to maintain the environmental quality that we all love.
Kevin McElyea has lived and worked in this area for most of his adult life, and I feel that he is the most qualified candidate to protect our environment.
I urge you to vote for Kevin McElyea for drain commissioner in the Aug. 4 primary.
Robert Johnson
Kingsley
Former Grand Traverse County commissioner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.