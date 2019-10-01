Health care for all
According to the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation, in 2018, only 49 percent of Michigan firms offered health coverage to non-family employees. The Brian Calley editorial defending the status quo does not offer any solutions for the many small businesses in Michigan that can’t afford to pay for employee coverage.
The scary scenarios written up by Mr. Calley are not so scary to people who don’t seek medical care due to lack of insurance or high co-pays. The tasks performed by employees of firms in the 51 percent without coverage are also essential to our economy and our communities. These employees deserve health care coverage just as much as those who work for the government or larger firms.
John F. King
Central Lake
