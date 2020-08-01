Supports McElyea
There is no doubt that Kevin McElyea has the education, credentials, training and experience to be the Grand Traverse County drain commissioner. He still maintains his certifications by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality in construction site stormwater operations and soil erosion and sedimentation control.
Kevin McElyea is a man of character. He has a fair and balanced approach to the drain commissioner job. He supports individual property rights while wanting to protect the environment.
He's a talented, hard-working and experienced man who will perform excellent in his job as our Grand Traverse County drain commissioner.
Brad Jewett
Grand Traverse County commissioner
Traverse City
