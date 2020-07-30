Consider McElyea
Please consider voting for Kevin McElyea for Grand Traverse County drain commissioner in the Aug. 4 primary.
I have known Kevin for more than 30 years and have found him to have a great love of our area’s natural resources, and the desire for smart and ethical growth in our community.
Kevin McElyea is well qualified, energetic and will be a great asset to the community as our Grand Traverse County drain commissioner.
Vote Aug. 4.
Mark J. Jensen
Traverse City
