Disappointed in stance
Rep. Jack Bergman: I understand you chose to vote against the resolution to condemn Trump over withdrawing troops from Syria today. I can understand no longer wanting our troops in Syria, but the way this was handled was not the way. Disappointed in your choice doesn't even come close to describe how I feel about the stance you took today.
You should be ashamed. You are just a coward. There is no reason you could not simultaneously speak of support to remove our troops while acknowledging that the way this was done was reckless and dangerous and does not reflect the honor, dignity and courage that our service men and women demonstrate while they serve our country and support/fight alongside our allies.
Tanya Jenkins
Traverse City
