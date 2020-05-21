This virus war
The content of the news is staggering! The reality of what we are facing slaps us in the face every day. The absorption of what is felt, on a global scale, makes my heart ache.
The wave of frustration is vast. Yet there still exist those who cannot see through the eyes of compassion, empathy and love. This devastation touches us all. But strength, perseverance and the will to survive get us through. It’s incredibly hard staying home, closed off to what is important to us. Yet this is a time for deep reflection, to truly see who we are as people, to learn how we will live moving forward.
No matter what happens, I know my heart. I know myself. I am doing my part to take care of life around me. With every sunrise, I have a choice to begin the day anew, learn from my mistakes and send love to heal all the pain and sorrow. If we cannot stand up, each person doing their part in taking care of life and uniting the world together, then every death, every sacrifice, was for nothing! Now is the time to heal ourselves for a better future.
Ms. Rene A. Jeffries
Traverse City
