I would like to "second" Mardi Link's "love letter" to Horizon Books. We have known and loved Horizon Books since it was a long and skinny shop across the street from its long-standing location on the other side of Front Street.
Bookshop owners throughout northwest Lower Michigan bring the world, its peoples, its ideas, to the homes of so many — both permanent residents and vacationers. We owe them all our support and should be proud of their role in making this region such a wonderful place to live.
Horizon Books, we will miss you sorely but we will also remember how important you were to improving our lives.
Christine Jaymes
Traverse City
