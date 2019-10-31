Effective, thoughtful
Christie Minervini and I worked together on community projects for several years. She is the most effective and thoughtful person I’ve worked with since I began my volunteer work in Traverse City over 40 years ago. She is dedicated to keeping the character, while improving the viability, of this community.
Her business acumen with her understanding of human needs serves Traverse City residents well. As a city commissioner, Christie will undoubtedly put her skills and attitude for thoroughness, fairness and creativity to work on city issues. I can't imagine a better person to help lead our community in these challenging times.
Marilyn Jaquish
Traverse City
