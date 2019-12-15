Housing market changes
Online tourist rental mainly impacts those who work in the service jobs tourists depend on.
Landlords, seeking fast money from short-term summer rents that can soar as high for one week as a long-term tenant might pay in two months, are rushing to reclassify former rental housing as “short-term.” Meanwhile the possibility of home ownership for year-round residents goes ever further out of reach, as non-local property management companies buy up condos, cottages and low-priced homes in moderate income neighborhoods, add some “fixer-upper” style improvements and list them completely by remote. Some of the so-called “hosts” have never even visited the area.
Do Traverse City and Leelanau County want aspire to be the Hamptons, where the uber wealthy compete to purchase up the largest waterfront parcels, cut down pristine forests to improve their view and construct extravagant homes that sit mostly unoccupied, while the people who mow lawns, work in local “farm to table” restaurants and operate marinas must drive hours to get to their minimum wage jobs? The mayor and city council should take action to give local families a chance to simply live here.
Robynn James
Rochester
