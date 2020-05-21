On Wisconsin
The headline in the May 6 Sports page regarding Elk Rapids’ Garrison Waugh caught my attention. First, I’m a UW grad and avid sports fan, but second, I rowed on the UW Crew during my time there, and still cherish the Wisconsin rowing tradition.
Garrison, you are going to love Madison. Crew will make you tough and into a team player like no other sport can do. Eight guys (in my case) pulling together, and every one of them has to pull his weight and perfectly match the others in the boat. If just one member is out of sync the boat loses. There is no slacking off, no taking a break, no catching your breath and no waiting for someone else to pull you across the finish line.
These are lessons I learned and they have always helped me throughout my life. You will learn them too and benefit forever. Mr. Waugh: good choice and congratulations!
Gary Jacobson
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.