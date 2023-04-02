Citizens want to know what's going on with city
The citizens of Traverse City expect transparency from their government.
When the top official of the city is suddenly no longer in the job, there must be a public explanation – and even more so when public funds to the extent of some $97,000 are used to help justify the termination.
Is this a case of mismanagement by the city manager or micromanagement by some city commissioners who think they know better how to run the day-to-day operations of the City?
Previous city managers have left the position with good explanations as to why; the case of Mr. Marty Colburn should be no different.
And further, as this process continues to unfold, the citizens should be made keenly aware of the process and procedures used to hire a new city manager.
T. Michael Jackson
Traverse City
