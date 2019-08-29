A cultural letdown
Local opera fans are devastated - or soon will be - to learn of the State Theatre's unilateral decision to not carry the "Live in HD" from the Metropolitan Opera series this year. This program shows live performances of the Metropolitan Opera from New York to fans around the world. The State showed the series from almost the beginning in 2008 and only upon calling the State and asking when tickets are available was I told they decided not to continue the series. I can go to Manistee or Harbor Springs to see the performances, the State Theatre employee said.
This is a slap in the face to the hundreds of supporters who in the beginning stood in line in freezing February to choose seats to more recent years when fans gathered early on an August morning to wait for the box office to open to purchase season reserved seat tickets. These same people volunteered to pay for program printing and offered to help in other ways. There was no discussion - just a sudden cancellation.
The State Theatre management and board should be ashamed of this cultural void they created and the disservice they showed to local patrons. These patrons will remember.
T. Michael Jackson
Traverse City
