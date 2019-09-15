Get back to business
On Aug. 21, the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners (BOC) passed a resolution in support of a tunnel for Line 5. The BOC did not provide a process to solicit meaningful, public input before drafting the resolution.
An overflow crowd at the meeting overwhelmingly stood against the resolution. More than 50 people commented at that meeting that this was unacceptable and/or out of their jurisdiction, and I agree. The BOC coupled political hubris with impunity to their constituents with their vote. The BOC has no authority or expertise to render such a decision.
The commissioners presented no facts to justify a Line 5 tunnel. For example, they referenced BATA as a justification for the tunnel. However, as the Record-Eagle reported, the BATA chairperson did not endorse the resolution and appeared to wisely advise the BOC to focus on local issues. Similarly the Record-Eagle reported that the propane supplier to BATA rejected the innuendo that the propane supply would be interrupted with a Line 5 shutdown.
Good government demands that the BOC retracts this resolution and gets back to business before political pleasure.
Gretchen Iorio
Traverse City
