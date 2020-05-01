Concern for citizens
A letter in Sunday’s (April 19) Record-Eagle really tickled my funny bone. The letter was a response to a recent political cartoon which humorously hinted that issuing COVID-19 government checks was an example of Bernie Sanders socialism. This was too much for the writer to stomach. He states, “What is a glaring example of the socialism that Bernie and some in the Democratic Party want is the empty toilet paper shelves in nearly every store.”
Bernie calls himself a “social democrat” not a “socialist.” Do you really imagine that citizens of Scandinavian countries, proud of their social democracies, suffer from empty TP shelves? Rather, our shelves are empty because too many think “I’ve got to get mine before the next guy gets it.” Citizens of those “socialist” countries are proud of their concern for their fellow citizens. Gee, they even want everyone to have access to good healthcare.
TP hoarders harbor attitudes like those who protest our governor’s wise proscriptions against standing closer than six feet from a stranger. The protesters profess, “Nobody can tell me what I can and cannot do as a free citizen in this country.” Hmm, I guess liberation trumps love of neighbor! What would Jesus say?
Jim Hutchison
Suttons Bay
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.